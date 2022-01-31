Analyzing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 9.2, indicating that its share price is 820% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31% Highlands REIT -103.96% -11.68% -8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.24 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -79.15 Highlands REIT $28.94 million 4.52 -$33.59 million N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

