Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This table compares XL Fleet and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 13.16 -$60.61 million $0.23 8.35 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.08 -$56.00 million $0.99 99.06

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48% Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for XL Fleet and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Visteon 3 3 5 0 2.18

XL Fleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.