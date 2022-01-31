Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $59.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,404,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,210 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

