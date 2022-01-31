Apis Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment accounts for about 0.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.