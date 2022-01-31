Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for 3.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

OEC opened at $16.77 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

