AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

APPH stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 5,523,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AppHarvest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

