Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. New Street Research currently has $165.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a top pick rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

