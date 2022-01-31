Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the ninth straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results gained from solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations. Robust crushing margins, persistent growth in the Nutrition segment, as well as contributions from its recent buyouts, have been growth drivers. Management remains optimistic about 2022 performance. It is on track to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs are deterrents. Higher input costs and elevated compensation-related expenses are likely to hurt results.”

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.