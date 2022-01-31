Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Critical Analysis

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arcos Dorados and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.43%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 82.50%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.67 -$149.45 million $0.11 57.33 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.41 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

