Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.31% of FTAC Athena Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.90 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

