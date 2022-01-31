Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 2.33% of Orion Biotech Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORIA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.78.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

