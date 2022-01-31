Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Grows Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.34% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,949,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

