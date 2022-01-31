Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $7.49 Million Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 218.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,241 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 5.48% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

