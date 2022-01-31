Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases 100,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.25% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 64.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.72 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

