Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $937,000 Position in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.34% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOAS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BOA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOAS opened at $9.83 on Monday. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS).

Receive News & Ratings for BOA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.