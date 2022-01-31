Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ATZAF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATZAF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

