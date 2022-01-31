Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.41 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average is $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,328. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

