Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

AZO stock opened at $1,951.16 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,972.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,782.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

