Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.44 and a 200 day moving average of $410.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $317.46 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

