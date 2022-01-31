Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,590 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

