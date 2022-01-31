Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,717 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 88.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

