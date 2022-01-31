Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,774 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,294,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

