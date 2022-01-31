Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 416,210 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
