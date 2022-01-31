Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 416,210 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Arko alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 275,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.