Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.48. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after acquiring an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,416,000 after purchasing an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.48. 12,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.