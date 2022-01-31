Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 340,147 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of Kennametal worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.