Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of Buckle worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKE opened at $36.52 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

