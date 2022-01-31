Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.73% of Extreme Networks worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,241. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

