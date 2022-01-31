Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 7,589 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Texas Pacific Land worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,034.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,286.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $803.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

