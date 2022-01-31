Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will post sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.55 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year sales of $37.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.79. 61,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,337. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

