Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.01 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

