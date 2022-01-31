Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $171.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

