Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $25.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,672 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $48.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.