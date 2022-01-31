Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 27.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 13.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.64. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

