Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.59.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

