Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $156.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $116.74 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.