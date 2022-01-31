Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,140 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.23% of Ashland Global worth $66,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.30. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

