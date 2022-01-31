Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,053 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

