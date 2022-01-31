Assetmark Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $16,351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Intuit stock opened at $534.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

