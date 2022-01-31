Assetmark Inc. Buys 8,053 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

