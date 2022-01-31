Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 279,889 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE CPB opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

