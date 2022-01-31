Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

