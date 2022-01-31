Assetmark Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $92.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

