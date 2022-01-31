Assetmark Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $609.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

