Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,364 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

