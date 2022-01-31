Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,027,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

