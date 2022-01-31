Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 143.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.