Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Astra Space from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Astra Space stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Astra Space has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at about $10,105,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

