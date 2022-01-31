AstroTools Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, AstroTools has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AstroTools has a market cap of $366,010.98 and $122.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AstroTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AstroTools Coin Profile

ASTRO is a coin. It launched on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

AstroTools Coin Trading

