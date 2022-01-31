ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $151,986.35 and $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00283597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

