Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up to $96.58

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.58, but opened at $101.00. Atkore shares last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 3,978 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atkore by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Atkore by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

